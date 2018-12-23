Athanasiou (upper body) won't play in Sunday's game versus the Maple Leafs.

Athanasiou will sit out his second straight game, and Luke Glendening is expected to continue centering the second line. The 24-year-old has 11 goals and 20 points in 32 games, and he looks poised to eclipse his career high of 33 points last season. Barring any setbacks, Athanasiou should be ready to play after the holiday break, starting Thursday versus the Penguins.