Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Stepping up a bit
Athanasiou provided a primary assist Wednesday in a 5-1 loss to the Rangers.
Athanasiou is picking up steam with four points in as many games this month. It's awfully difficult to trust any Detroit players for fantasy purposes considering the team is last in the league in scoring (2.1 goals per game), but Double A has the offensive skills needed to catch fire on short notice. Keep an eye on him.
More News
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Ends slump in lopsided loss•
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Value slipping in Motown•
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Two helpers in loss•
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Lackluster defensive play•
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Sets up goal in return•
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Playing Tuesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.