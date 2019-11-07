Athanasiou provided a primary assist Wednesday in a 5-1 loss to the Rangers.

Athanasiou is picking up steam with four points in as many games this month. It's awfully difficult to trust any Detroit players for fantasy purposes considering the team is last in the league in scoring (2.1 goals per game), but Double A has the offensive skills needed to catch fire on short notice. Keep an eye on him.

More News
Our Latest Stories