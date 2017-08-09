Play

Athanasiou, a restricted free agent, has yet to sign a new contract with the Red Wings, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

The Red Wings are up against the cap at the moment, but signing Athanasiou has to be their top priority heading into the 2017-18 campaign. Discussions with general manager Ken Holland and the speed winger's agent are reportedly ongoing, but the club's cap constraints complicate things, as a long-term deal simply may not be something Detroit can afford at the moment. However, there's speculation that the 23-year-old forward may be open two signing a two-year "bridge" deal, which may ultimately be the best outcome for both sides. Athanasiou notched 29 points (18 goals, 11 assists) and 120 shots on goal in while averaging 13:28 of ice time over 64 games last season, and he has the potential to break through the 40-point threshold in 2017-18.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...

  • kane-and-ovechkin-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Forward tiers

    Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...