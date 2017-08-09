Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Still waiting on new deal with Detroit
Athanasiou, a restricted free agent, has yet to sign a new contract with the Red Wings, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
The Red Wings are up against the cap at the moment, but signing Athanasiou has to be their top priority heading into the 2017-18 campaign. Discussions with general manager Ken Holland and the speed winger's agent are reportedly ongoing, but the club's cap constraints complicate things, as a long-term deal simply may not be something Detroit can afford at the moment. However, there's speculation that the 23-year-old forward may be open two signing a two-year "bridge" deal, which may ultimately be the best outcome for both sides. Athanasiou notched 29 points (18 goals, 11 assists) and 120 shots on goal in while averaging 13:28 of ice time over 64 games last season, and he has the potential to break through the 40-point threshold in 2017-18.
