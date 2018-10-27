Athanasiou registered a power-play goal in Friday's 2-1 home loss to the Jets.

Athanasiou rifled a shot from the circle for his fourth goal of the season. Double A is tied with Dylan Larkin for the scoring lead among Red Wings, but that's not saying much, as the Wings have scored just 21 times as a team through 10 contests. Still, if it's any consolation for fans of the Winged Wheel, the speedy pivot is starting to show that he's worthy of the two-year, $6 million contract extension bestowed on him by GM Kenny Holland in July.