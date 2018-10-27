Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Strikes on man advantage
Athanasiou registered a power-play goal in Friday's 2-1 home loss to the Jets.
Athanasiou rifled a shot from the circle for his fourth goal of the season. Double A is tied with Dylan Larkin for the scoring lead among Red Wings, but that's not saying much, as the Wings have scored just 21 times as a team through 10 contests. Still, if it's any consolation for fans of the Winged Wheel, the speedy pivot is starting to show that he's worthy of the two-year, $6 million contract extension bestowed on him by GM Kenny Holland in July.
More News
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Registers helper in team's first win•
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Scores two goals•
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Records power-play assist in loss•
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Dazzles in Tuesday's game•
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Puts slick deke on DeSmith•
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Tallies first preseason goal•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.