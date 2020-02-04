Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Struggles in return
Athanasiou (lower body) skated to a minus-3 rating and managed just one shot in Monday's 3-0 loss to the Flyers.
Athanasiou saw 16:42 of ice time upon returning from a 13-game absence, which was right in line with his season average. Unfortunately, he continues to get burned defensively, owning a hideous minus-38 rating through 37 games. At this point, it appears that only a trade out of Motown can save AA's fantasy value in this campaign.
