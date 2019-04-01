Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Supplies pair of assists
Athanasiou registered two assists and four PIM in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Bruins.
It's the fourth time in his last eight games he's picked up multiple points. Athanasiou has 52 points (30 goals, 22 helpers) in 73 outings this season. He's also up to a modest 26 PIM. In March, the speedy center posted eight tallies and five apples in 15 appearances.
