Athanasiou came up with an assist in Friday's 6-1 loss to the Flyers.

Athanasiou attempted to bury a slot shot that Carter Hart deflected right in the path of goal-scorer Robby Fabbri. It's been another up-and-down season for Double A, which is to be expected considering his enormous upside works against the grain of Detroit's tumultuous goal differential at minus-50.