Athanasiou dished out two assists -- one on the power play -- in Saturday's win over the Golden Knights.

Athanasiou had a hand in both goals during regulation, although Anthony Mantha won it in overtime without his help. This is Athanasiou's third two-point performance in the last three outings, and he now has six goals and three assists in the last nine games. Daily fantasy owners should utilize Athanasiou's recent hot streak for the final stretch of the regular season.