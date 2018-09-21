Athanasiou scored his first goal of the preseason Thursday, contributing to a 4-2 home win over the Blackhawks.

This will be an important season for Athanasiou, as he will need to prove deserving of the two-year, $6 million contract extension that he signed in July. Double A was limited to 71 games last season, in large part because his agent played hardball on his behalf in lobbying for a new contract before the two sides ultimately agreed to a one-year pact in October. Henrik Zetterberg deciding to retire due to a persistent back injury could create additional opportunities for Athanasiou at the center position.