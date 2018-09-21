Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Tallies first preseason goal
Athanasiou scored his first goal of the preseason Thursday, contributing to a 4-2 home win over the Blackhawks.
This will be an important season for Athanasiou, as he will need to prove deserving of the two-year, $6 million contract extension that he signed in July. Double A was limited to 71 games last season, in large part because his agent played hardball on his behalf in lobbying for a new contract before the two sides ultimately agreed to a one-year pact in October. Henrik Zetterberg deciding to retire due to a persistent back injury could create additional opportunities for Athanasiou at the center position.
More News
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Could play center in 2018•
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Ink drying on new deal•
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Closing in on two-year extension•
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Breakout season doesn't arrive in 2017-18•
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Contributes goal to shutout win•
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Sends one past Sergei Bobrovsky in loss•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...