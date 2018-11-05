Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Targeting Friday return
Athanasiou (undisclosed) could return to action Friday against the Rangers, as coach Jeff Blashill told reporters, "We're hoping to get him into a full practice Wednesday, Thursday and have him ready for Friday," Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
While the news effectively rules Athanasiou out for Tuesday's matchup with Vancouver, the center at least has a timeline for when he might be ready. Barring any setbacks, the 24-year-old would likely slot into a top-six role, along with re-taking his spot on the power play where he notched three points while averaging 2:37 of ice time prior to getting hurt.
