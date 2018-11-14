Athanasiou registered a goal and an assist -- both during 5-on-5 play in the third period -- helping the Red Wings to a 6-1 home win over the Coyotes on Tuesday.

Darren Helm managed to slide the puck over to Athanasiou from the neutral zone, and Double A flashed a little shake-and-bake maneuver to the detriment of starting goalie Darcy Kuemper. Lauded for his speed, versatility and craftiness -- mainly in the attacking zone -- Athanasiou, who has three straight two-point outings, also ended up being the primary distributor on defenseman Mike Green's first goal of the season. It's worth checking to see if AA is on the waiver wire in case you need a boost at the forward position; he may even have winger eligibility in some formats.