Athanasiou -- who produced a career-high 54 points (30 goals, 24 assists) this season -- earned the right to be a top-six player for the Red Wings, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Double A is under contract with the Red Wings for at least one more season, with the Original Six club having the option to extend him a qualifying offer as a restricted free agent in the summer of 2020. It's conceivable that Athanasiou will join the 30-30 club in his fifth NHL campaign, especially considering that his minutes continue to climb as he gains more experience. An incredibly fast skater with no shortage of creativity in his game, Athanasiou should be worth selecting near the middle rounds of most drafts this fall.