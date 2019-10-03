Athanasiou (undisclosed) continues to miss practice, and his availability for Saturday's season road opener against the Predators largely hinges on his status for Thursday's session, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

At this point, there's not a lot of confidence in Athanasiou being set for Opening Night, but it won't be too much longer before an official call on the versatile forward is made. With Frans Nielsen and Jacob De La Rose also tending to lower-body injuries, the Wings might have to recall Michael Rassmussen from AHL Grand Rapids much earlier than expected.