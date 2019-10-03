Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Trending toward doubtful
Athanasiou (undisclosed) continues to miss practice, and his availability for Saturday's season road opener against the Predators largely hinges on his status for Thursday's session, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
At this point, there's not a lot of confidence in Athanasiou being set for Opening Night, but it won't be too much longer before an official call on the versatile forward is made. With Frans Nielsen and Jacob De La Rose also tending to lower-body injuries, the Wings might have to recall Michael Rassmussen from AHL Grand Rapids much earlier than expected.
More News
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Status uncertain for season opener•
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Likely done for preseason•
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Out Monday•
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Experiences apparent setback•
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Ready for action•
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Preseason debut on hold•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.