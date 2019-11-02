Athanasiou picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Friday's 7-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

He helped set up both of Anthony Mantha's goals on the night, but Athanasiou also finished with a team-worst minus-4 rating. The 25-year-old is an exemplar of the Wings' woes so far, managing only five points (all helpers) through 12 games with a brutal minus-16 rating.