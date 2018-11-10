Athanasiou scored a goal and an assist in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Rangers.

He also chipped in two shots and a plus-2 rating. Athanasiou wasn't one of the game's three stars in his return to the lineup after a three-game absence, but he probably should have been. The 24-year-old flashed off the wing and beat Henrik Lundqvist with just over two minutes remaining in regulation to tie things up, and then set up Dylan Larkin for the winner with just six seconds left in overtime. Athanasiou now has five goals and eight points in 12 games this season, putting him well ahead of last year's 33-point pace.