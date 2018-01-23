Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Two points in win over Devils
Athanasiou recorded two assists, three shots and a plus-2 rating through 15:06 of ice time during Monday's 3-0 win over New Jersey.
The speedster now has four goals, six assists and five multi-point showings through his past eight games. Athanasiou is thriving in a scoring role, and barring a demotion down the lineup, he should continue to provide solid offensive numbers for the majority of settings. Additionally, Athanasiou, Dylan Larkin and Tyler Bertuzzi are quickly becoming a dangerous line.
More News
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Collects another multi-point showing•
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Sets up two goals in shutout victory•
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Makes immediate impact in win•
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Nets two goals in win•
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Breaks out of scoring funk•
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Manufactures power-play helper•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...