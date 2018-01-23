Athanasiou recorded two assists, three shots and a plus-2 rating through 15:06 of ice time during Monday's 3-0 win over New Jersey.

The speedster now has four goals, six assists and five multi-point showings through his past eight games. Athanasiou is thriving in a scoring role, and barring a demotion down the lineup, he should continue to provide solid offensive numbers for the majority of settings. Additionally, Athanasiou, Dylan Larkin and Tyler Bertuzzi are quickly becoming a dangerous line.