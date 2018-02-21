Athanasiou finished with a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to Nashville.

Athanasiou had failed to register a point in his first two games back from an illness, but he had a lot more spring in his step this time around. The 23-year-old forward's 19:53 of ice time was the most he's seen since Jan. 23, with 2:22 coming on the power play. While the talent is there, Athanasiou still lacks consistency at the NHL level.