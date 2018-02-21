Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Two points Tuesday
Athanasiou finished with a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to Nashville.
Athanasiou had failed to register a point in his first two games back from an illness, but he had a lot more spring in his step this time around. The 23-year-old forward's 19:53 of ice time was the most he's seen since Jan. 23, with 2:22 coming on the power play. While the talent is there, Athanasiou still lacks consistency at the NHL level.
More News
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Ready to go•
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Out sick•
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Sent to bench in Tuesday's win•
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Finally factors into scoring play•
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Two points in win over Devils•
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Collects another multi-point showing•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...