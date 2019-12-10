Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Unable to practice
The Red Wings hope to have Athanasiou (undisclosed) back for Thursday's home game against the Jets, though he's missed the last two practices, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Double-A came up lame near the end of Saturday's loss to the Penguins. His lack of hustle in the defensive zone has led to a minus-33 rating, but the Wings are indubitably faster when Athanasiou is on the ice. Fortunately, there is plenty of time for new updates to surface on the young forward ahead of the team's next home game.
More News
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Sitting out Tuesday•
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Misses second day of practice•
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Surfaces on scoresheet•
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Building hot streak•
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Scores twice in shootout loss•
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Goals in back-to-back games•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.