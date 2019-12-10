The Red Wings hope to have Athanasiou (undisclosed) back for Thursday's home game against the Jets, though he's missed the last two practices, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Double-A came up lame near the end of Saturday's loss to the Penguins. His lack of hustle in the defensive zone has led to a minus-33 rating, but the Wings are indubitably faster when Athanasiou is on the ice. Fortunately, there is plenty of time for new updates to surface on the young forward ahead of the team's next home game.