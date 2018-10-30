Athanasiou (undisclosed) has been ruled out for Tuesday's road game against the Blue Jackets.

The Wings are in Columbus for an arbitrary road contest Tuesday, but there will be an ensuing four-game homestand for the Original Six club. Look for Athanasiou to be reevaluated ahead of Thursday's clash with the Devils. Unless blueliner Luke Witkowski moves to the wing against the Blue Jackets -- which is entirely possible given his versatility -- Detroit will have to summon a forward from AHL Grand Rapids to compensate for Double A's absence.