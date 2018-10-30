Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Unfit to play Tuesday
Athanasiou (undisclosed) has been ruled out for Tuesday's road game against the Blue Jackets.
The Wings are in Columbus for an arbitrary road contest Tuesday, but there will be an ensuing four-game homestand for the Original Six club. Look for Athanasiou to be reevaluated ahead of Thursday's clash with the Devils. Unless blueliner Luke Witkowski moves to the wing against the Blue Jackets -- which is entirely possible given his versatility -- Detroit will have to summon a forward from AHL Grand Rapids to compensate for Double A's absence.
More News
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Downgraded to doubtful•
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Dealing with undisclosed injury•
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Strikes on man advantage•
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Registers helper in team's first win•
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Scores two goals•
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Records power-play assist in loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.