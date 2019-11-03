Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Value slipping in Motown
Athanasiou's trade value has diminished significantly due to his poor start to the 2019-20 campaign, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Athanasiou has yet to record a point in consecutive games, with five helpers comprising his entire point total between 13 contests. The Red Wings have a putrid record (4-10-1), and they might have to put AA on the trade block to continue building for the future. However, as suggested by Khan, the skilled and speedy forward will need to show drastic improvement in order to drum up more interest as a potential trade chip for the storied franchise.
