Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Vital to Wings
Athanasiou is the Red Wings' second-most valuable player behind Dylan Larkin, per a value ranking from The Detroit News.
Athanasiou turned heads in his fourth NHL season, as the fleet-footed center uncorked career highs in goals (30), assists (24) and power-play points (11) for the 2018-19 campaign. He still needs to tighten up in the defensive zone given his career rating of minus-30, but Double A still has plenty of room to grow as a 24-year-old trying to lead a crop of inexperienced teammates along with Larkin, who is the odds-on favorite to earn the main captaincy role ahead of next season.
