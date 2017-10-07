Athanasiou (contract dispute) is en route to Switzerland to skate with HC Lugano, John Shannon of Sportsnet reports.

Unable to reach a new contract extension with the Red Wings and ineligible for arbitration as a restricted free agent, Athanasiou is taking a major step toward playing overseas this season. However, Detroit's hockey club still owns his rights. Given the 23-year-old's tremendous skill set -- he produced 43 points in his first 101 NHL games despite averaging a mere 11:50 of ice time -- it wouldn't be wise to outright drop Double A in fantasy leagues unless he ends up officially signing with the Swiss club.