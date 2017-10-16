Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Will stay in touch with Wings
Athanasiou's camp will remain in communication with the Red Wings, despite how the winger has been skating with HC Lugano in Switzerland and is still at odds with the NHL club on the terms of a possible contract extension, MLive.com reports.
It's well-documented that Double A is seeking $2.5 million per season, but the Wings reportedly aren't willing to budge on anything more than their two-year offer worth $1.9 million in average annual value or a one-year renewal for $1.25 million. Meanwhile, fans of the Original Six franchise seem to be growing tired of this drawn-out saga; after all, Athanasiou doesn't have arbitration rights due to a lack of experience, and despite his undeniable offensive skill set, it does look a bit strange to see a guy playing hard to get when he's only appeared in 101 regular-season games -- having produced 27 goals and 16 assists over 11:50 of average ice time.
