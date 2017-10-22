Athanasiou may require 1-to-2 weeks to start the process of rejoining the Red Wings, the Detroit Free Press reports, adding that his first step will be obtaining a visa and then he'll need to pass a physical.

According to this report, the Wings will handle the paperwork Monday to initiate the visa process for Double A, who had been skating for a Swiss club during his contract holdout. Now that the slick-skating winger has agreed to a one-year, $1.3875 million extension, fans of the Winged Wheel and fantasy owners alike are itching for Athanasiou to return as soon as possible. Don't expect miracles once he hits the ice for his first game, but after averaging a mere 11:50 of ice time through his first 101 NHL games, the Ontario native demanded more ice time as a requisite to his agreeing to a new deal. This should be a major boon to his fantasy value, so consider picking him up now if you have room.