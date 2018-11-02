Athanasiou (undisclosed) will not play Saturday evening against the Oilers, Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News reports.

Athanasiou has chipped in four goals and six points over 11 games this season, but the Red Wings have prevailed in the last two contests without him, so it appears that the club can afford to be extra cautious with the speedy and versatile pivot. Double A's next chance to suit up will be Tuesday for a home game against the Canucks.