Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Wreaks havoc on Flames
Athanasiou registered three points in Wednesday's 8-2 home rout over the Flames, including a goal and assist on the power play.
Athanasiou is up to four goals on his campaign that started late due to a contract dispute. The slick scoring winger's second goal of the game took place with the Wings benefiting from a 5-on-3 man advantage. With the game well in hand, Detroit was deliberating trying to set up a goal for Scott Wilson, but he broke his stick and Athanasiou flung the puck into the cage anyway. We're still seeing him on the waiver wire in plenty of leagues, but he definitely belongs on fantasy rosters with his ice time reaching the 20-plus-minute mark for two consecutive games.
More News
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Nets regulation goal, falters in bonus rounds•
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Finds back of net•
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Comes up empty in season debut•
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Ready for season debut•
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Returns to practice•
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Set to join team on road trip•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...