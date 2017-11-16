Athanasiou registered three points in Wednesday's 8-2 home rout over the Flames, including a goal and assist on the power play.

Athanasiou is up to four goals on his campaign that started late due to a contract dispute. The slick scoring winger's second goal of the game took place with the Wings benefiting from a 5-on-3 man advantage. With the game well in hand, Detroit was deliberating trying to set up a goal for Scott Wilson, but he broke his stick and Athanasiou flung the puck into the cage anyway. We're still seeing him on the waiver wire in plenty of leagues, but he definitely belongs on fantasy rosters with his ice time reaching the 20-plus-minute mark for two consecutive games.