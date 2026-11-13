Englund scored a goal and blocked two shots in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Panthers.

The Red Wings have given Englund consistent third-pairing minutes for much of the campaign after claiming him off waivers from the Flames at the beginning of the season. The goal was his first point in 15 appearances. He's added six shots on net, 48 hits, 11 blocked shots, seven PIM and a plus-3 rating. Englund's place in the lineup is safe for now, but his playing time could drop once Albert Johansson (undisclosed) is healthy.