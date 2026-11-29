Copp recorded a goal and put two shots on net in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Predators.

Copp kept the Red Wings in contention for Saturday's contest with his goal late in the third period. The 32-year-old center currently has four goals, 12 points, 37 shots on net, 19 hits and 15 blocked shots over 26 games this season. His season totals are slightly misleading, as the veteran center has stepped up in a big way without Dylan Larkin. Copp currently has nine points, a plus-5 rating, 13 shots on net, 11 hits and nine blocked shots over his last 12 games while being the primary option to center Detroit's top line. The 13-year NHL veteran is a sneaky waiver-wire pickup in deep leagues that value category coverage given his recent success.