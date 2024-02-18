Copp surfaced with an assist in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Flames.

The helper is nice and all, but this was Copp's first point in five games, and the disconcerting trend is that he hasn't seen meaningful action on the power play since mid-December. Patrick Kane is in town, and the Wings are flush with capable power-play producers between all four lines, so Copp will need to step up in 5-on-5 situations in order to be worth the roster spot in shallow leagues. The 29-year-old pivot has 10 goals, 15 assists and a plus-3 rating through 53 contests.