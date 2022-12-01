Copp registered a pair of assists, two shots on goal and two PIM in Wednesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Sabres.

Copp was a big part of the Red Wings' three-goal rally in the third period, setting up both of Oskar Sundqvist's goals. After a rough start to his Detroit tenure, Copp has earned a goal and five assists in his last six outings to stabilize his offense. The 28-year-old has 13 points (two goals, 11 helpers), 27 shots on net, 14 hits, 13 blocked shots, six PIM and a minus-1 rating through 22 contests in a middle-six role.