Copp logged an assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 7-4 win over the Sharks.

Copp set up Pius Suter's insurance marker in the third period. The helper snapped a three-game point drought for Copp, but he's still gone seven outings without a goal. The 28-year-old is up to eight points, 18 shots on net, 11 blocked shots, 10 hits and a minus-3 rating through 17 contests, a fairly disappointing stat line given the Red Wings inked him to a five-year deal worth over $5 million annually in the summer.