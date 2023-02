Copp produced an assist and went plus-2 in Monday's 6-1 win over the Canucks.

Copp snapped a five-game point drought with the assist. That slump was his longest since a six-game cold stretch in October. The 28-year-old has provided solid but not amazing offense this season with 27 points, 72 shots on net and a plus-5 rating through 52 contests. He should produce at a similar pace the rest of the way since he's firmly in a second-line role.