Copp notched two assists in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Jets.

Copp helped out on J.T. Compher's tying goal in the second period and Alex DeBrincat's empty-netter in the third. While Copp has gone six games without a goal of his own, he has four assists in that span. The 31-year-old is up to 32 points, 78 shots on net, 39 blocked shots, 31 hits and a minus-1 rating over 53 appearances. If he can earn 11 more points, he'll secure his best year as a Red Wing since joining the team ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.