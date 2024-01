Copp (lower body) is expected to play Sunday against Anaheim, per Daniella Bruce of the Red Wings' official site.

Copp, who sat out Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Kings, has five goals, 17 points, 68 shots on net and 23 blocked shots over 38 games this season. He had been playing alongside Joe Veleno and Michae Rasmussen on the third line prior to getting hurt.