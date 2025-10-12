Copp scored an empty-net goal on two shots in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

The empty-netter came late in the third period to seal the Red Wings' win. Copp has two hits, two blocked shots and three shots on net over two contests while filling a third-line role to begin 2025-26. He's been playing on the wing, though he's more or less interchangeable with J.T. Compher. Copp was limited to 23 points in 56 appearances last year, but it's tough to expect much of a bounce-back given his fairly limited role.