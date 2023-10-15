Copp recorded an assist and three blocked shots in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Lightning for the home opener.
Copp plays in all situations, which helps explain why he recorded 20:16 of ice time in his team's big win over a rival. During the 2022-23 campaign, Copp's first with the Red Wings, he stacked nine goals against a career-high 33 assists while playing all 82 games. Of course, the Wings retooled half of their roster compared to last year, but Copp seems to be doing all he can to earn his keep within the top-six group of forwards.
