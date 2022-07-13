Copp penned a five-year, $28.125 million contract with the Red Wings on Wednesday, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.

Copp spent eight seasons with the Jets, for whom he tallied 184 points in 467 games before being shipped to the Rangers at the trade deadline last year. With New York, the Michigan native racked up eight goals and 10 assists in 16 regular-season contests and another 14 points (six goals, eight assists) in the playoffs, though he tallied just two assists and a minus-4 rating in their six-game loss to the Lightning in the Eastern Conference Final. Still, Copp should be in the mix for a top-six role with Detroit and could push for a spot on the No. 1 power-play unit.