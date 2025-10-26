Copp delivered two assists, including one on the power play, in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Blues.

Copp didn't find the back of the net in this goalfest, but he came through with two helpers in the second period to set up Detroit's first and third goals. Copp has four points in nine games this season, and as a bottom-six forward who doesn't see time on the power play, he's not expected to carry much fantasy upside in most formats -- even if he has the occasional standout performance like in this win.