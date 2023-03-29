Copp scored a goal and an assist on four shots, helping the Red Wings to a 7-4 win over the Penguins on Tuesday.

Copp gave the Red Wings a 2-0 lead in the first period, scoring just 34 seconds after Jonatan Berggren opened the scoring. Copp also picked up a helper on David Perron's power-play goal. This contest marks the first time in four games that the former Ranger has hit the score sheet. On the season, Copp has nine goals and 40 points in 73 games.