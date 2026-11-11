Copp scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Blues.

Copp snapped a seven-game goal drought with the effort. He had three assists in that span. The 32-year-old center continues to play in a second-line role, though Marco Kasper's return from an upper-body injury Tuesday could cut into Copp's minutes eventually. Copp has earned eight points, 31 shots on net, 15 hits, 14 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating across 19 outings this season.