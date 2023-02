Copp tallied a goal and two assists in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Rangers.

Copp opened the scoring in the first period, finishing a net-front feed from Michael Rasmussen. He'd return the favor in the second, picking up an assist on a goal from Rasmussen, before setting up Filip Hronek on a power-play in the third. The three-point game snaps a three-game scoreless skid for Copp. He's up to six goals and 25 assists through 57 games this season.