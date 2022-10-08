Copp (abdomen) will be ready for Opening Night against the Canadiens next Friday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Prior reports suggested that Copp had a slim chance to draw into preseason action, but evidently the Wings have decided to take a cautious approach with the veteran pivot. Health permitting, Copp will hit a milestone of 500 career games played during his debut campaign with the Red Wings. The 28-year-old had a cup of coffee with Rangers last season after spending his first eight years in Winnipeg.