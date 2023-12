Copp notched an assist in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Hurricanes.

The veteran forward has gone 16 games without scoring a goal, but Copp's been able to stay productive over the last few weeks with seven helpers in the last nine contests. On the season he's up to 14 points (five goals, nine assists) in 29 games, roughly matching the scoring pace he delivered in 2022-23 during his first campaign with Detroit.