Copp recorded an assist in Monday's 8-3 loss to the Sabres.

Copp ended a six-game point drought with the assist. The 28-year-old has endured a slow start on offense with his new team -- he's been limited to three helpers and a minus-1 rating in nine contests. Copp had a career-high 53 points in 72 contests last year, so a little regression isn't too surprising. He's added nine shots on net, four hits, two blocked shots and two PIM, so he's not doing much to make up for his lack of scoring.