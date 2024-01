Copp scored in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Kings.

The Red Wings benefit from Copp's offensive prowess on the third line. He has a three-game point streak going after missing a Jan. 4 contest against the Kings with a lower-body injury. Copp's running total is comprised of seven goals and 13 assists -- including a shorthanded assist and one of each on the power play -- through 41 games.