Copp (abdomen) skated with David Perron and Jakub Vrana in Tuesday's practice, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde is hanging onto his original goal of having Copp draw into the Oct. 14 season opener versus the visiting Canadiens, but there's reportedly a chance that he could debut with his new club near the end of the preseason if he continues to show progress in his return from core muscle surgery. Last season, the Jets traded Copp to the Rangers, and he managed 21 goals and 32 assists between the two clubs, good for career highs in both offensive categories. The industrious pivot can be used on the power play and penalty kill, which will be huge for a Detroit team that needs more balance overall.