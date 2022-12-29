Copp supplied a game-winning assist in overtime Wednesday, as the Red Wings earned a 5-4 victory over the Penguins.

Copp stormed toward the net and delivered a perfectly timed pass to defenseman Jake Walman to end the game. The Wings scored all five goals in succession to stun the Pens, and Copp's late helper was clutch for those relying on him in fantasy since he'd been quiet otherwise in this tightly contested contest.