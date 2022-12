Copp scored a goal in Detroit's 4-2 win over Columbus on Sunday.

Copp has three goals and 14 points in 24 games in 2022-23. He's recorded at least a point in three of his last five contests. He had a better offensive pace in 2021-22 when he finished with 21 goals and 53 points in 72 games, but Copp also had more playing time. The 28-year-old entered Sunday's contest averaging 17:16 of ice time this season, down from 19:11 in 2021-22.