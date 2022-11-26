Copp provided a goal in a 4-3 shootout win against Arizona on Friday.

It was Copp's second goal and 11th point in 20 games this season. He's only been held off the scoresheet once in his last four contests. He was limited to an average of just 14:32 of ice time in three games from Nov. 17-23, which was down from 17:45 through his first 16 games of the season and thus a bit concerning. However, it looks like that was just an aberration given that he logged 18:33, including 2:58 on the power play Friday. If he continues to hold his position as a prominent top-six forward, then he should be able to maintain or even build upon his current scoring pace.