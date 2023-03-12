Copp recorded a shorthanded goal in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Bruins.
Copp forced a turnover at center ice and went the distance for his seventh goal of the season. The 28-year-old has turned up the heat, adding a goal and three assists through five games in March. While Copp has just three power-play points, he remains a strong defensive forward, and his 35 points through 65 games should be useful for those playing in deep leagues.
